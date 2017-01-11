17:30 Ulaanbaatar Traffic Police prov...

17:30 Ulaanbaatar Traffic Police provided with smoke masks

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: AkiPress

Traffic police in the smog-covered Mongolian capital, are now wearing protective face masks while on duty, reports news.mn. According to the MNS 4585:2016 standard, the nitrogen dioxide NO2 level should be 50mkg/m3 in the air; however, traffic police officers inhale more than three to four times this amount of NO2 .

Chicago, IL

