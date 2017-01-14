17:30 Camel Festival takes place in Mongolia

17:30 Camel Festival takes place in M...

Camel Festival takes place in Mongolia

Read more: AkiPress

The fascinating Camel Festival took place in the western Mongolian province of Bayankhongor on January 6-7. Over 90 herders congregated with their camels from the Bayan-Undur, Shinejinst, Jinst Bayanlig soums of the Bayankhongor and Govi-altai provinces.

Chicago, IL

