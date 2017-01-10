17:05 UNESCO to register traditional Mongolian handicrafts
The tradition of Mongolian handicrafts is to be registered into UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reports news.mn. Mongolian craftsmen and women are to tasked to make a duplicate of the Bogd Khaan's pouch.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
