17:02 Ulaanbaatar city bans alcohol following deaths
To add to the health woes caused by the 'killer smog', Ulaanbaatar now is dealing with another acute problem - alcohol poisoning. Officials at Ulaanbaatar City Hall have taken the prompt decision to examine all alcohol products on sale in the Mongolian capital.
