16:16 New Ulaanbaatar International Airport to be launched in Q1 2017
The commission formed to oversee the new Ulaanbaatar International Airport being built in Sergelen soum, Tuv Province, met on December 29 to discuss when the new airport will be operational. The commission stated that they plan to have the new airport operational within the first quarter of 2017, reports The UB Post .
