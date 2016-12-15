16:02 Russian circus tiger walks through Ulaanbaatar street

A 3-year-old female tiger 'Magda' of the Demidovs Circus, Russia took a walk around the streets of Ulaanbaatar, attracting children's and youth interest. The Demidovs Circus is performing a show at ASA Circus in Ulaanbaatar on January 6-8, where performances of tigers and lions as well as motorbike artists are entertaining the Mongolian audience, reports Montsame.

