15:59 Brazil hopes for economic collaboration with Mongolia

Brazil hopes for economic collaboration with Mongolia

The Embassy of Mongolia in Brazil held a cultural event in Brasilia to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reports The UB Post . Since the embassy first opened in 2014, its staff has worked to develop cooperation between the two nations in agriculture, mining, sports, and education.

Chicago, IL

