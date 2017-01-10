15:59 Brazil hopes for economic collaboration with Mongolia
The Embassy of Mongolia in Brazil held a cultural event in Brasilia to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reports The UB Post . Since the embassy first opened in 2014, its staff has worked to develop cooperation between the two nations in agriculture, mining, sports, and education.
