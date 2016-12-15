15:27 Chinese bank to open its office...

15:27 Chinese bank to open its office in Ulaanbaatar

Read more: AkiPress

The Executive Board of the Bank of Mongolia has decided to grant permission to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to open a representation in Ulaanbaatar.

