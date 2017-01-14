14:53 Danish man threatens to blow up...

14:53 Danish man threatens to blow up Canadian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: AkiPress

Mongolian law enforcement officers have arrested a Danish man who allegedly threatened to explode a bomb in the Central Tower, located in the heart of Ulaanbaatar, reports news.mn . The incident occurred on January 9 at 4:00 p.m. following argument with an employee of the Embassy of Canada, which is located on the 6th floor of the building.

