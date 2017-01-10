14:35 Asia Foundation to support Ulaanbaatar eco development
Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is currently facing several serious problems such as air and soil pollution and draining of its underground water reserve. The strain is the result of the fact that following the tumultuous changes at the beginning of the century, the population literally doubled when thousands gave moved from the countryside in search of a better life in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC