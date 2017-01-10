14:35 Asia Foundation to support Ulaa...

14:35 Asia Foundation to support Ulaanbaatar eco development

Friday Jan 20

Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is currently facing several serious problems such as air and soil pollution and draining of its underground water reserve. The strain is the result of the fact that following the tumultuous changes at the beginning of the century, the population literally doubled when thousands gave moved from the countryside in search of a better life in the city.

Chicago, IL

