13:24 Mongolia deports American citizen over bomb threat

Tuesday Jan 17

Mongolia has expelled an American citizen who allegedly threatened to explode a bomb in the Central Tower, located in the heart of Ulaanbaatar, reports news.mn. In the first reports, erroneous information from people in the Central Tower was that the man was a Danish wishing to enter the Canadian Embassy.

Chicago, IL

