12:00 Visit of IMF 'rescue' team to Mongolia delayed

Friday Jan 20

Mongolia is facing a financial crisis caused by a collapse in commodity prices, mounting debt and years of off-budget spending. Since coming to power in June, the Mongolian People's Party has announced an economic reform plan containing spending cuts; it has also asked the International Monetary Fund to help, reports news.mn.

Chicago, IL

