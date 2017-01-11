11:51 Mongolian, Kazakhstan Railways ...

11:51 Mongolian, Kazakhstan Railways to cooperate

Tuesday

A memorandum of cooperation was signed on January 30 between the Ulaanbaatar Railway Joint Venture Company and Kazakhstan Railways . The two sides agreed to exchange knowhow and to provide professional training; Kazakhstan will also supply diesel locomotives, rolling stock and track, reports news.mn.

Chicago, IL

