11:51 Mongolian, Kazakhstan Railways to cooperate
A memorandum of cooperation was signed on January 30 between the Ulaanbaatar Railway Joint Venture Company and Kazakhstan Railways . The two sides agreed to exchange knowhow and to provide professional training; Kazakhstan will also supply diesel locomotives, rolling stock and track, reports news.mn.
