10:29 President Elbegdorj speaks at World Economic Forum

President Ts.Elbegdorj participated in the interactive session "The Silk Road Effect" on January 19, part of the World Economic Forum held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, reports The UB Post. The session's attendees discussed political efforts and infrastructural investments being undertaken for the modern Silk Road Project, a plan focused on economic growth and regional integration between Asia and Europe.

