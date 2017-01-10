10:29 President Elbegdorj speaks at W...

10:29 President Elbegdorj speaks at World Economic Forum

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

President Ts.Elbegdorj participated in the interactive session "The Silk Road Effect" on January 19, part of the World Economic Forum held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, reports The UB Post. The session's attendees discussed political efforts and infrastructural investments being undertaken for the modern Silk Road Project, a plan focused on economic growth and regional integration between Asia and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC