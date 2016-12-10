World's Worst Air Has Mongolians Seei...

World's Worst Air Has Mongolians Seeing Red, Planning Protest

Thursday Read more: The Washington Post

Levels of particulate matter in the air have risen to almost 80 times the recommended safety level set by the World Health Organization -- and five times worse than Beijing during the past week's bout with the worst smog of the year. Mongolian power plants working overtime during the frigid winter belch plumes of soot into the atmosphere, while acrid smoke from coal fires shrouds the shantytowns of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, in a brown fog.

Chicago, IL

