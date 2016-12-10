Will never let in Dalai Lama again: Mongolia

Ulan Bator, Dec 21 : After inviting Beijing's wrath for hosting the Dalai Lama, Mongolia has said it will never again allow the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit the country. [NK World] Mongolian Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil said the Dalai Lama's visit to Mongolia will not be allowed in the future even for religious purposes, Xinhua news agency cited a Mongolian daily as saying.

