Will never let in Dalai Lama again: Mongolia

Ulan Bator, Dec 21 : After inviting Beijing's wrath for hosting the Dalai Lama, Mongolia has said it will never again allow the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit the country. [NK World] Mongolian Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil said the Dalai Lama's visit to Mongolia will not be allowed in the future even for religious purposes, Xinhua news agency cited a Mongolian daily as saying.

