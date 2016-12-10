The Mad Baron

The Mad Baron

Wednesday Dec 21

Ungern-Sternberg's attraction to mystic Buddhism and his eccentric, often violent treatment of enemies as well as his own troops earned him the sobriquet "the Mad Baron" during the Russian Civil War. He was also an arch conservative pan- monarchist who aspired to restore the Russian monarchy under Michael Alexandrovich Romanov and revive the Great Mongol Empire under the rule of the Bogd Khan .

Chicago, IL

