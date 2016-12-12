Russian student wins award for good l...

Russian student wins award for good looks on camera in international beauty pageant

Is this the world's most photogenic woman? Russian student wins award for her dazzling good looks on camera in international beauty pageant She was one of 60 competitors who made the finals of the Messenger of Beauty pageant 2016 in the city of Manzhouli in north-eastern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Alina Chunikhina won the award of Miss Photogenic in a beauty pageant held in the city of in the city of Manzhouli Miss Chunikhina was one of four Russian girls in the contest but the only one to make the final after several rounds including a bikini catwalk and a parade in national costumes.

Chicago, IL

