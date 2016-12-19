Mongolia Pegs $1 Billion From India f...

Mongolia Pegs $1 Billion From India for Oil Refinery, Pipelines

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Bloomberg

The government intends to use $700 million of the loan for an oil refinery and $264 million for oil pipelines, according to a statement on its website last week. Prime Minister Erdenebat Jargaltulga has instructed relevant ministries to negotiate with the Ex-Im Bank of India, according to the statement.

