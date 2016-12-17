Forget Beijing, world's worst air has Mongolians seeing red
Levels of particulate matter in the air have risen to almost 80 times the recommended safety level set by the World Health Organisation - and five times worse than Beijing during the past week's bout with the worst smog of the year. A Chinese labourer works at an unauthorised steel factory in Inner Mongolia, China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC