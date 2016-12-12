Closed Mongolian court jails three fo...

Closed Mongolian court jails three for 1998 murder of democracy hero

A closed court in Mongolia has convicted three men of the 1998 murder of Sanjaasuren Zorig, a politician remembered for leading the East Asian country's peaceful transition to democracy. Nicknamed the "Golden Swallow of Democracy", Zorig was credited with saving lives during anti-government protests in Mongolia in 1990.

