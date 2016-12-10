Chinese media warns India against using Dalai Lama card

Beijing, Dec 22 : A Chinese newspaper on Thursday warned India against using the Dalai Lama and Mongolia against China, saying employing proxies to counter Beijing was way beyond New Delhi's capability. [NK India] The Global Times, which is known to reflect the thinking of the Chinese leadership, called India a "spoilt kid," and wondered what made India so confident when even the US thought twice before "messing" with China on sensitive issues.

