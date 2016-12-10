Chinese media warns India against using Dalai Lama card
Beijing, Dec 22 : A Chinese newspaper on Thursday warned India against using the Dalai Lama and Mongolia against China, saying employing proxies to counter Beijing was way beyond New Delhi's capability. [NK India] The Global Times, which is known to reflect the thinking of the Chinese leadership, called India a "spoilt kid," and wondered what made India so confident when even the US thought twice before "messing" with China on sensitive issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov 25
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC