Aid Group Warns of Crisis as Mongolia Hit by Harsh Winter

An abandoned dead goat that is part of the livestock of Huyag Tserennyam, a herder, lies on a hill side in the Ulziit district of Bayankhongor in Mongolia, Feb. 17, 2016. An international aid agency is warning of a potential humanitarian crisis as Mongolia grapples with another unusually harsh winter that's decimating livestock and sending temperatures to minus 56 degrees Celsius , with worse still to come.

