Aid Group Warns of Crisis as Mongolia...

Aid Group Warns of Crisis as Mongolia Hit by Harsh Winter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Voice of America

An abandoned dead goat that is part of the livestock of Huyag Tserennyam, a herder, lies on a hill side in the Ulziit district of Bayankhongor in Mongolia, Feb. 17, 2016. An international aid agency is warning of a potential humanitarian crisis as Mongolia grapples with another unusually harsh winter that's decimating livestock and sending temperatures to minus 56 degrees Celsius , with worse still to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov 25 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC