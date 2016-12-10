Aid Group Warns of Crisis as Mongolia Hit by Harsh Winter
An abandoned dead goat that is part of the livestock of Huyag Tserennyam, a herder, lies on a hill side in the Ulziit district of Bayankhongor in Mongolia, Feb. 17, 2016. An international aid agency is warning of a potential humanitarian crisis as Mongolia grapples with another unusually harsh winter that's decimating livestock and sending temperatures to minus 56 degrees Celsius , with worse still to come.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov 25
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
