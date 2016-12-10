17:51 Ulaanbaatar and MBA agrees to launch Green Loan Fund

The Ulaanbaatar Mayor's Office and Mongolian Bankers' Association met on December 12 to launch cooperation for achieving environmental and green development goals specified in the Ulaanbaatar Mayor's 2020 Action Plan, reports The UB Post. City administrators, MBA executive director J.Unenbat, and Deputy Ulaanbaatar Mayor in charge of Green Development and Air Pollution J.Batbayasgalan exchanged information on MBA's Sustainable Finance Program, Green Certification Program initiated by the Ulaanbaatar Department of Environment and Green Development, and Curbing Environmental Pollution Foundation to be established by the Ulaanbaatar Air Quality Department.

