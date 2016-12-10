17:49 China, Mongolia, Russia to open...

17:49 China, Mongolia, Russia to open up new era of trade cooperation

Friday Dec 9 Read more: AkiPress

A new era of trade cooperation between China, Mongolia and the Russian Federation was opened in Moscow on 8 December 2016, when the governments of the three countries signed the Intergovernmental Agreement on International Road Transport along the Asian Highway Network, reports ESCAP. By signing the Agreement, each country agreed to give the other two countries traffic rights for international road transport operation on the parts of Asian Highway routes AH3 and AH 4 connecting their respective territories.

