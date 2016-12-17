17:28 Mongolian PM expresses condolen...

17:28 Mongolian PM expresses condolences to Russia over plane crash

Prime Minister of Mongolia J.Erdenebat has offered his condolences after a Russian Tu-154 plane carrying 92 people crashed into the Black Sea. The Prime Minister visited the Russian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday to offer the nation's condolences to Ambassador Iskander Azizov, reports news.mn.

