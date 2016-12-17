17:28 Mongolian PM expresses condolences to Russia over plane crash
Prime Minister of Mongolia J.Erdenebat has offered his condolences after a Russian Tu-154 plane carrying 92 people crashed into the Black Sea. The Prime Minister visited the Russian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday to offer the nation's condolences to Ambassador Iskander Azizov, reports news.mn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC