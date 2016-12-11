17:13 Mongolians march against air pollution
Parents marched today against air pollution in Ulaanbaatar, demanding that officials take urgent and efficient action, reports news.mn. On this occasion, 'Mothers Against Air Pollution' presented a letter containing demands to Mongolian government officials.
