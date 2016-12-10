15:31 Russian Railways seeks to ramp ...

15:31 Russian Railways seeks to ramp up transit through Mongolia

Russian Railways is seeking to attract additional cargo traffic to the Ulaanbaatar Railway, Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov said at a meeting with D.Ganbat Minister of Roads and Transport Development of Mongolia in Moscow, reports news.mn. Russian Railways manages a 50-percent stake in the Russian-Mongolian venture, Ulaanbaatar Railway Joint-Stock Company.

