15:31 Russian Railways seeks to ramp up transit through Mongolia

Russian Railways is seeking to attract additional cargo traffic to the Ulaanbaatar Railway, Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov said at a meeting with D.Ganbat Minister of Roads and Transport Development of Mongolia in Moscow, reports news.mn. Russian Railways manages a 50-percent stake in the Russian-Mongolian venture, Ulaanbaatar Railway Joint-Stock Company.

