13:38 Japan's electronics giant to build solar power plant in Mongolia
Deputy Ulaanbaatar Mayor J.Batbayasgalan has signed a memorandum of understanding on renewable energy with Mr Tatsuya Sato, General Secretary of the Sharp Corporation, reports news.mn. The new Baganuur plant will supply clean energy with significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
