13:38 Japan's electronics giant to build solar power plant in Mongolia

Japan's electronics giant to build solar power plant in Mongolia

Wednesday Dec 14

Deputy Ulaanbaatar Mayor J.Batbayasgalan has signed a memorandum of understanding on renewable energy with Mr Tatsuya Sato, General Secretary of the Sharp Corporation, reports news.mn. The new Baganuur plant will supply clean energy with significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

