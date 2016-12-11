13:34 Mongolia to receive $ 50 millio...

13:34 Mongolia to receive $ 50 million aid from China

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: AkiPress

Prime Minister of Mongolia J.Erdenebat has announced a new Government plan for fighting air pollution. Speaking in Ulaanbaatar on December 23, he said the Government needs to implement a number of actions to solve this serious annual problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC