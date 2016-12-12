12:34 Hazardous levels of air pollution hits three areas of Ulaanbaatar

Air pollution reached hazardous levels areas near Tolgoit, Bayankhosuu and Mongolian National Broadcasting in Ulaanbaatar on December 28, reports GoGo Mongolia. Levels of PM2.5 particulates was 1023 micrograms per cubic meter areas near Tolgoit, 753 micrograms per cubic meter areas near Mongolian National Broadcasting and 651 microgrmas per cubic meter areas near Bayankhosuu, according to the local air quality monitoring website.

