12:34 Hazardous levels of air pollution hits three areas of Ulaanbaatar
Air pollution reached hazardous levels areas near Tolgoit, Bayankhosuu and Mongolian National Broadcasting in Ulaanbaatar on December 28, reports GoGo Mongolia. Levels of PM2.5 particulates was 1023 micrograms per cubic meter areas near Tolgoit, 753 micrograms per cubic meter areas near Mongolian National Broadcasting and 651 microgrmas per cubic meter areas near Bayankhosuu, according to the local air quality monitoring website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC