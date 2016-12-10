11:45 Dzud feared to affect up to 150,000 herders in Mongolia
Around 150,000 herders in the northern belt of Mongolia are at risk of losing their animals and livelihoods this winter as officials prepare to scale the dzud risk up to an emergency, reports The UB Post . As temperatures plummeted to below -40 degrees Celsius in northern Mongolia and -56 in the West in recent weeks, the national State Emergency Commission dispatched authorities and aid groups to conduct risk assessments across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov 25
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr...
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC