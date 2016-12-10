11:45 Dzud feared to affect up to 150...

11:45 Dzud feared to affect up to 150,000 herders in Mongolia

Around 150,000 herders in the northern belt of Mongolia are at risk of losing their animals and livelihoods this winter as officials prepare to scale the dzud risk up to an emergency, reports The UB Post . As temperatures plummeted to below -40 degrees Celsius in northern Mongolia and -56 in the West in recent weeks, the national State Emergency Commission dispatched authorities and aid groups to conduct risk assessments across the country.

