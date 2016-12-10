10:59 Mongolia to reduce fossil fuel pollution

Ulaanbaatar is one the world's most polluted cities its "harmful dust" is 10 times higher than that permitted by the Mongolian Air Quality Standards and 6-7 times higher than the most lenient World Health Organization targets, reports news.mn. When breathing, lungs act like air filters, catching and storing the harmful dust which scientists call "Particulate Matter" .

