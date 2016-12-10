10:59 Mongolia achieves major milestone in partnership with NATO
Mongolia graduated its second Staff Officers Course class and declared a new capacity for the faculty of the Mongolian National Defence University at a ceremony held on 13 December 2016 at the Ministry of Defence in Ulaanbaatar, NATO said. These achievements were made possible by NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme , which is "providing Mongolian officers the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills to carry out their duties in international peacekeeping operations," explained the Mongolian National Defence University President Major General Yadmaa Choijamts.
