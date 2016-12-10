10:50 OSCE/ODIHR experts discuss elec...

10:50 OSCE/ODIHR experts discuss electoral recommendations in Mongolia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: AkiPress

Elections experts from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights met with electoral stakeholders in Ulaanbaatar on December 13-14, 2016 to present recommendations from the final report on the June 29 parliamentary elections in Mongolia, said the OSCE. The report's findings and recommendations were presented to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Election Commission, the Supreme Court and other government officials, as well as to representatives of parliamentary committees, political parties and civil society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov 25 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC