10:50 OSCE/ODIHR experts discuss electoral recommendations in Mongolia

Elections experts from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights met with electoral stakeholders in Ulaanbaatar on December 13-14, 2016 to present recommendations from the final report on the June 29 parliamentary elections in Mongolia, said the OSCE. The report's findings and recommendations were presented to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Election Commission, the Supreme Court and other government officials, as well as to representatives of parliamentary committees, political parties and civil society.

