UN turns attention to water problems

The United Nations was inundated on Tuesday by water issues: The Ocean Conference focused on rising, polluted seas while the Security Council examined the threat to international peace and security by conflicts involving fresh water that crosses borders. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, sitting alongside President Evo Morales of Bolivia, this month's president of the Security Council, issued a warning to panel members.

