Moretti Fine Art opens a new gallery space in Monte Carlo
Fabrizio Moretti announces the opening of a new gallery exhibition space at Park Palace in Monte Carlo, Monaco, overlooking the fabled Place du Casino. With Monaco's longstanding commitment to arts and culture, and its close ties with Italy, the expansion to Monte Carlo is a project undertaken with great anticipation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
