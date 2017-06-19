Montenegrin - Royal' Charged with Imp...

Montenegrin - Royal' Charged with Impersonation

Monday Jun 19

Italian police say they unmasked a fraudulent Balkan prince who hobnobbed with royalty and raised Pamela Anderson to the nobility. Police in Brindisi last week charged a man calling himself Prince Stefan Cernetic of Montenegro and Macedonia, along with his "ambassador" to Italy.

