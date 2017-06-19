Monaco's ruler: Trump should listen to scientists on climate

Monaco's Prince Albert II has a message for President Donald Trump following the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord: Listen "a little more carefully" to scientists and scientific evidence on the impact of climate change. The ruler of the tiny city-state on the Mediterranean Sea who is a life-long environmental campaigner told reporters Wednesday that if he met the U.S. leader he would also tell him to "look at the tremendous implications that go along with having the U.S. withdraw from the Paris agreement."

