Monaco's Prince says U.S. withdrawal of Paris agreement "catastrophic"

Prince Albert II of Monaco said on Wednesday U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement was "catastrophic, and he would tell U.S. leader to "listen a little more carefully to scientists and to the scientific evidence" on global warning. "The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, I think of which in everybody's mind, is catastrophic," he told reporters at the UN headquarters which is convening the Ocean Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.