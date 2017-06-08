Monaco's Prince says U.S. withdrawal ...

Monaco's Prince says U.S. withdrawal of Paris agreement "catastrophic"

21 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Prince Albert II of Monaco said on Wednesday U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement was "catastrophic, and he would tell U.S. leader to "listen a little more carefully to scientists and to the scientific evidence" on global warning. "The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, I think of which in everybody's mind, is catastrophic," he told reporters at the UN headquarters which is convening the Ocean Conference.

Chicago, IL

