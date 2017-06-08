Monaco's Prince says U.S. withdrawal of Paris agreement "catastrophic"
Prince Albert II of Monaco said on Wednesday U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement was "catastrophic, and he would tell U.S. leader to "listen a little more carefully to scientists and to the scientific evidence" on global warning. "The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, I think of which in everybody's mind, is catastrophic," he told reporters at the UN headquarters which is convening the Ocean Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Son of man
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
|SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|XAC
|1
|How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09)
|Aug '14
|anya
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC