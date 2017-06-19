KZN schoolgirl addresses UN assembly, heads of state

A 14-year-old schoolgirl from iSimangaliso has just had the trip of a lifetime - telling 40 heads of state, royalty and more than 2000 people about the importance of protecting the ocean as a source of recreation and employment; protecting animals such as nesting turtles; and protecting resources. She went on to warn the global gathering that "people need to realise that plastic pollution is killing our oceans and turtles, and overfishing damages our food sources and ocean mining threatens our heritage".

