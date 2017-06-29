50 Cent: 'I'm in love with Helen Mirren'
The 69-year-old Oscar winner and the rapper, who is almost 30 years younger, met up on the red carpet at the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Tuesday in Monaco, and he is happy to admit he now has a major new crush. 50 Cent posted a photo of the odd couple together on Instagram and added the caption: "70 is the new 50... Yeah, I think I love her, man.
