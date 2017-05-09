Tony Winner Helen Mirren to Receive Crystal Nymph Award at Monte Carlo TV Festival

Academy, Emmy and Tony Award winning actress Helen Mirren will receive the prestigious Crystal Nymph Award at the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, it was announced today by Laurent Puons, CEO of the Festival. Helen will be presented with the Award by H.S.H. Prince Albert II , Honorary President of the Festival, during the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony on June 20 in Monaco.

