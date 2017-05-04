Monaco admits it pays low F1 race fee
The race is commonly called F1's 'jewel in the crown', amid rumours its history and status meant it was the only event on the annual schedule that is charged no fee. The Prince's comments come after the now-ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone recently admitted that he overcharged some race promoters.
