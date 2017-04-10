The Principality of Monaco Supports Earth Day

On Earth Day and everyday, the Principality of Monaco is devoted to supporting the United Nations' 2017 initiative as the "International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development," and finding new ways to fight climate change at every level - from its gardens and public transportation options to hotel and convention facilities as well as through its sporting events and other offerings. For a nation roughly half the size of New York City's Central Park, Monaco has played a significant role in preserving the world's natural environment.

