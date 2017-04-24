Slovak AeroMobil starts taking pre-or...

Slovak AeroMobil starts taking pre-orders for its flying car

Monday Apr 24

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Juraj VaculA k, CEO and co-founder of AeroMobil, unveiled the latest prototype of a flying car in Monaco on April 20. A dream about a flying car is nearing reality. The Slovak engineering company AeroMobil unveiled on April 20 a new model of its flying car at the Top Marques Show car expo in Monaco.

Chicago, IL

