Slovak AeroMobil starts taking pre-orders for its flying car
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Juraj VaculA k, CEO and co-founder of AeroMobil, unveiled the latest prototype of a flying car in Monaco on April 20. A dream about a flying car is nearing reality. The Slovak engineering company AeroMobil unveiled on April 20 a new model of its flying car at the Top Marques Show car expo in Monaco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prince of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Gr... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Nicole Kidman's Grace of Monaco denied cinema r... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Son of man
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
|SOS - PLEASE HELP!! Crowd Funding - 4 - GREECE... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|XAC
|1
|How come Moncao and Indonesia Flag is same! (Sep '09)
|Aug '14
|anya
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC