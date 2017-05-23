Silversea cruise ship Silver Muse lau...

Silversea cruise ship Silver Muse launches: New luxury ship christened in Monaco

Silver Muse, the latest and largest ship from ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea, has just been christened in a glamorous ceremony in Monaco, with the lights of Monte Carlo twinkling across the harbour in the background. A last-minute rain shower and sudden chilly end to a sunny Mediterranean day did little to dampen the mood, as champagne was served and an orchestra played.

