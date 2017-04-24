Monegasque ambassador visits the EPO

H.E. Isabelle Berro-Amade, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Federal Republic of Germany, and President Benot Battistelli of the EPO The Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Isabelle Berro-Amade, paid an official visit to the EPO on 25 April for the formal hand-over of the instruments of ratification by Monaco of the Bilateral Working Agreement on Searches.

