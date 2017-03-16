XL Catlin Receives Approval to Write ...

XL Catlin Receives Approval to Write Insurance in Monaco

Thursday Mar 16

XL Catlin announced it has received approval from the Monegasque Minister of State to issue insurance policies in the Principality of Monaco through XL Insurance Co. SE , effective March 10, 2017.

