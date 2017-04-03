Trump, Russian billionaire say theya ...

Trump, Russian billionaire say theya ve never met, but their jets did a " in Charlotte

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Miami Herald

Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev says he has never met Donald Trump. He bought a Florida mansion from Trump in 2008, and his jet was at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport when Trump's jet was also there in November 2016.

